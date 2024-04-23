Over G$110M raised for the Palestinians following appeal during Ramadan 2024

The Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG), the Muslim Youth Organisation of Guyana, (MYO) and The Guyana Islamic Trust (GIT), are pleased to announce that, upon the culmination of the holy month of Ramadan 2024, GY$110,815,105.00 (one hundred and ten million eight hundred and fifteen thousand one hundred and five dollars) in humanitarian aid was raised for the people of Palestine.

The fund-raising initiative was launched by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, on the 27th night of Ramadan which Muslims believe to be the “Night of Power” when the Glorious Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad, (Peace Be Upon Him), over 1400 years ago.

Guyanese from various strata of society once again demonstrated their characteristic generosity through their donations during and after the 27th Night of Ramadan and through transfers to a special GBTI account. The overwhelming support forced an extension of the period for donations to be made.

The funds raised was [were] handed over to President Ali in a simple ceremony this morning at the Office of the President. Also present were Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Hon. Dr. Ashni Singh; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Hon. Hugh Todd; Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Guyana, H.E. Yesim Oruc and representatives of the three Islamic organizations, among others.

The sum raised will be delivered to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) to assist those affected by the ongoing war.

Our profound gratitude to all those who took time, either in person or through online transfer, for their overwhelming support to this worthy cause. May Allah bless and reward each and every one of you.

We believe that what continues to unfold in Gaza is nothing short of genocide. While it weighs heavily on our hearts, it has been particularly difficult for all members of the Muslim community.

While Guyana’s Muslim community is a small percentage of the overall population of the country and it is certainly not a community with great means, the amount raised is a testimony to their spirit of generosity and willingness to sacrifice wealth to help the Palestinian people.

It was heart-warming to see the overwhelmingly positive response of Guyanese citizens from all walks of life to the images of death and destruction in Gaza, the West Bank and those living in the remarkable city of Jerusalem, home of Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa, Islam’s third holiest site.

We commend President Ali for his astute leadership and public position he has taken on the ongoing war in demanding an immediate end to Israel’s bombardment of Gaza and the brutal occupation of Palestinian lands.

The Office of the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Guyana supported the initiative to raise funds for the people of Palestine. H.E. Yesim Oruc, spoke at the launch of the fund on April 6, 2024 at the National Ramadan Village. [Press Release]

