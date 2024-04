Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, this morning met with boat operators that ply the Bartica and Supenaam route to address unauthorised fare increases, daily operation practices and concerns.

New measures were also implemented. Amongst these measures is the random testing of boat operators for alcohol and drug consumption. If tested positive, their licenses will be terminated, the minister warned.

A similar engagement was conducted at the Bartica stelling later.

