Takatu Landing fatal stabbing: Victim identified as Diamond, EBD resident

The police have confirmed that the miner who was stabbed to death at Takutu Landing, Puruni Road, Mazaruni River after he went in aid of a woman was positively identified as 24-year-old Eric Nurse of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

The miner who is also called ‘Black Boy” was stabbed at least 12 times after he intervened in an argument between another miner and a woman. The suspect is a 37-year-old miner of Enterprise, Lower Pomeroon River has since confessed to the murder.

Based on information received, on Wednesday evening, at about 20:30h, Nurse and the suspect were consuming alcohol at a popular shop in the area.

However, at 01:20h on Thursday morning, it is alleged that the suspect concealed himself in the sleeping quarters of a female employee unknowing to her.

As she entered, she was confronted by the man and immediately raised an alarm. The woman and the suspect were however engaged in a heated argument and it was at this time the victim intervened, held onto the suspect’s shirt and pulled him out of the room.

The woman reportedly went back into her sleeping quarters and left the two men arguing in front of the shop.

About five minutes later, the woman heard a commotion and upon checking, saw “Black Boy” lying on his back in a pool of blood and motionless. The suspected murder weapon was recovered at the scene and taken as evidence.

Nurse’s body was transported to the Bartica Regional Hospital Mortuary where it awaits a post-mortem.