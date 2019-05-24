Constable nabbed with several passports at his home under “open arrest”

The Police Constable who was earlier this month nabbed by law enforcement officials with several passports at his home is under “open arrest” but remains employed as a member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

This is according to Deputy Police Commissioner, Lyndon Alves, who told INews that investigations into the matter are still ongoing while noting that his duties have changed.

“He is still on the job since the investigation has not been completed. But he is not at the Immigration (office). He is now under open arrest.”

According to Alves, the Constable had initially been placed under “close arrest” where his freedom was restricted and he had been confined.

However, based on the investigations thus far and in keeping with the law when it relates to the rights of individuals who are being investigated for breaches or breaking the law, that has changed.

Earlier this month, based on intelligence, members of the GPF swooped down on the constable’s home and discovered several Guyanese issued passports. He was immediately placed under close arrest and an investigation was launched.