Carpenter arraigned for murder of reputed wife

Devenand Narine, a saw operator was earlier today arraigned for the brutal murder of his reputed wife, Farida Khayum who was stabbed at their Anna Regina Essequibo Coast home.

The 50-year-old man was not required to plead to the indictable charge when it was read to him by Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court. The police stated that on May 16, 2019 Narine murdered Khayum.

The accused was represented by attorney, Bernard Da Silva who stated that on the day in question, his client was under the influence of alcohol and upon arriving at home, he saw another man in the house.

As he enquired about the individual, he was told that he was a friend of his reputed wife.

This however, the lawyer told the court led to an argument. The lawyer claimed that his client was attacked by the now dead woman along with the friend and her two sons.

It was during the commotion; the suspect told his attorney that Khayum’s son held him down and threw a poisonous substance in his mouth. At this time, the lawyer stated that his client was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital.

At no point in time did the lawyer mentioned that the woman was killed. On that note, prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield told the court that investigations revealed that the suspect and the now dead woman were in the kitchen area when an argument broke out.

The argument, Mansfield added quickly turned into a scuffle and it was this time, the suspect armed himself with a knife and stabbed the woman several times to the body. After committing the act, he reportedly consumed a poisonous substance.

The Police prosecutor also refuted claimed that the now dead woman had a male companion in the house. Narine was remanded to prison and the case was transferred to the Anna Regina Magistrate’s court for a later date.