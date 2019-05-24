Decomposed body of miner found in latrine

The decomposed body of a 25-year-old miner was on Wednesday found in a latrine in Tasawenie Backdam, North West District (NWD).

It is believed that Darvin David of Tasawenie Landing NWD was killed by three of his colleagues.

Based on reports received, David along with the three men were consuming alcohol a shop in the Tasawenie Backdam area on Friday last during which the now dead man had accused one of the men of trying to rob him.

As a result of this accusation, an argument erupted among the men.

David however, left the shop and was heading home when he was allegedly attacked, beaten, stabbed to the throat and thrown into a nearby creek.

INews understands that the three suspected then picked up the man’s body and disposed of it in a latrine.

Following the discovery on Wednesday, the Police have managed to apprehend two of the suspects. The police are on the hunt for the third suspect as investigations continue.