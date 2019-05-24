UG on lock down following bomb scare

The University of Guyana (UG) is currently on lock down due to a possible bomb scare. As a result, the gates to the tertiary institution have been tentatively locked but will be reopened once the Police and other officials give the green light.

Due to his development, a back-up of traffic is expected. The threats were sent to a number of online news outfits which were promptly reported to the police.

In the threat, the alleged sender ‘Jack Ryan’ stated “I have placed 20 bombs across the University of Guyana campus which are hidden from plain sight. Attached to this bomb is a timer which can be remotely activated/ deactivated”.

The sender also uploaded an image of the alleged handmade explosive device. He also stated that the timer is set for eight hours before destruction.

“The bombs will be activated at exactly 15:00h unless my demands are meet”, the message stated. However, in a subsequent message, he related that students must leave the campus after which he will make his demands.