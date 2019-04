A suspected bandit was shot and killed in the wee hours of Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire with a security officer at an apartment building in Crown Street, Queenstown.

The dead man has not yet been identified but INews understands that he was shot to his head and other parts of the body while attempting to rob a foreign national who was making his way into the apartment building.

A handgun was reportedly found close the dead man’s body. More details in a subsequent report.