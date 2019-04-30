CPL OPCO Guyana Inc. to construct permanent headquarters for CPL, GAW     

As the 2019 Edition of the Caribbean Premier League draws closer and in anticipation of another year of exciting cricket, a new state of the art facility will be constructed on Camp Street, Georgetown, to accommodate the locally based CPL Franchise, the Guyana Amazon Warriors and a CPL OPCO Administrative Office.

The building is expected to be the permanent home of the Guyana Amazon Warriors and will also accommodate the CPL Ticketing Office, a Guyana Amazon Warriors Merchandise Outlet, a CPL OPCO Administrative Office and a “Hall of Fame”.

The highlight of the building is expected to be the “Hall of Fame” showcasing a history of the CPL and the Guyana Amazon Warriors from the inception of the CPL in 2013 to present and will be updated on a continuous basis.

Chief Operating Officer of the CPL, Pete Russell, was full in praise for the Guyana Amazon Warriors Franchise and for the support of the Guyanese public for CPL.

He commented “This is a wonderful initiative that shows how far the Amazon Warriors have come in the last 6 years. The team has become a big part of the sporting landscape in Guyana and has already created its own history with a number of memorable performances over the years. For CPL we are delighted that fans will be able to re-live some of the best CPL highlights from previous years by visiting this new facility”.

At a press conference at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown last Thursday Russell told local journalists that the Guyana Amazon Warriors will be unveiling a project within the next few days. The project he said, is a testimony of the success of CPL and the Guyana Amazon Warriors over the six years.

The venue will also be able to accommodate parking for approximately 50 vehicles for persons who will be conducting business at the CPL OPCO Office and visiting the Hall of Fame.

The seventh edition of the exciting Caribbean Premier League will bowl off on September 4 in Trinidad and Tobago and will run until October 12, 2019. Trinbago Knight Riders are the defending champions.