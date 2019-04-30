Former GGDMA President robbed after pulling over to answer mobile phone

Vice President of the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) and former President of the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) was on Monday evening relieved of his motorcar and other personal belongings.

Based on information received Patrick Harding was travelling along Cemetery Road when he reportedly stopped to answer his mobile phone. It was at this time, a motorcar pulled up alongside him and ordered him to take down his window.

Harding was subsequently held at gunpoint and pulled out of the vehicle after which they robbed him of his belongings and sped away with his Toyota Allion Motorcar with plates PWW 5610.

In addition, Harding sustained injuries to his hand. He was treated at a private medical facility. A police investigation has been launched.