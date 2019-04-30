Parents now left to beg so that daughter can return to normalcy

Munaf Yakub and Parbattie Persaud, parents of eight-year-old Farida Yakub also called “Afrida” of Supenaam Creek, Essequibo Coast are doing everything to give their daughter a chance to return to normalcy- even if it means to beg.

Father of the ill child explained that his daughter was a perfect and healthy girl. She attended Nursery School and while on her Primary School life, she became ill.

She started to cry out for a simple abdominal pain in January of 2016 and was taken to the Suddie Hospital where she was admitted and treated for gas.

On the third day in hospital, she started to bleed from her mouth and ears and was immediately transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital where it was discovered that the drug used by medical staff at the Suddie Hospital caused her brain to swell. This has left her incapacitated.

Some months later, her father without giving up, visited the then Health Minister, Dr. George Norton who reportedly told him that an operation was necessary for his daughter to return to normalcy.

He further told the parents that the surgery will have to be done overseas and that the chances of her surviving are very slim. In addition, it would have cost the family $10Million.

The poor man reportedly attempted to convince the minster that it was the Suddie Hospital that was responsible for his daughter’s condition and that the government should assist in offsetting some of the expenses.

Speaking with INews, the man explained that he was arrested and charged for disorderly behavior. He appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court where he pleaded guilty with explanation. Upon hearing the man’s plight, the sitting magistrate at that time, dismissed the matter.

Now, the family’s only hope is for their daughter to get medical assistance and as such, the parents have taken to the streets to solicit. They are trying to raise funds to perform an MRI and a CT scan with the aim of improving her health.

However, the child’s story was told to Pandit Sugrim Singh of the Richmond Housing Scheme Vishnu Mandir and without hesitation, he immediately contributed towards getting the MRI done.

The parents are very thankful to all who have contributed thus far, and hope that their daughter can get some medical assistance in evaluating the extent of damage to her brain and ultimately improve her health.