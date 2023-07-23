Suspect, who robbed hotel singers at Providence, nabbed in Region One

A taxi driver, who robbed two hotel singers at Providence, East Bank Demerara earlier this month, was nabbed by police in Region One (Barima-Waini) on Friday and has since confessed to the crime.

Based on police reports, the suspect, 27-year-old Quincy Barker of Timehri, EBD, committed an alleged armed robbery on two females – Maria Rodriquez Caballero and Sheyla Toledo Rodriquez – on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Providence Access Road, EBD.

INews understands that the incident occurred sometime around 22:00h. The victims are singers (entertainers) at the Ramada Hotel in Providence. After finish working, they boarded a taxi, which was parked in front of the hotel and driven by Barker.

On their way home, the taxi driver drove the victims to Mocha Access Road, pulled out a handgun and pointed same in their direction. He demanded money and cellphones from the women.

The victims told investigators that they refused to handover their belongings resulting in the suspect stopping the car and putting one of the women in his car trunk and drove further through the access road. While doing so, he took the articles from the females’ bags and put out the second victim out of the car.

However, as he drove off, the victim inside of the truck manage to get same opened and she jumped out while the car was still moving.

A report was filed and an investigation was launched as the police searched for the suspect.

Weeks later on July 21, at about 21:30 hrs, a Detective from Acquero Police station made contact with the suspect who was told of the allegation, cautioned and arrested at Kwebanna Village, North West District in Region One.

Barker was escorted to the Police Regional Division Headquarters 4 ‘B’ (East Bank Demerara) where a video/audio interview was conducted and he later admitted to committing the Robbery Under Arms on the the two female victims mentioned above using an ice pick. He denied using a firearm, the police said.

