Chinese businessman robbed of $6M at Diamond home

A 32-year-old Chinese businessman of Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara, was robbed of $6 million by three masked gunmen who invaded his home in the wee hours of Saturday.

Police investigations revealed that the victim, along with his 31-year-old wife, resides in the upper flat of a three-storey concrete building on the Diamond Public Road. The second flat is a storage room while the lower flat is a hardware store.

The businessman told investigators that on Friday night, he closed up his business place and checked off his monies, which amounted to the sum of $6 million. He took the money and secured it in a black havesack inside his room.

He further related sometime around 02:00h on Saturday, he was awakened by the sound of someone shouting ‘where is the money’. The businessman said he was confronted by the three suspects – two of whom were wearing ski masks to cover their faces and all three were armed – who held him and his wife at gun point afterwhich they tied their hands behind their backs and tied their feet together. The bandits also ransacked the room and removed the cash which was inside the black haversack before escapeing.

The suspects gained entry into the building by climbing into the northern roof from the northern building and cutting a hole in the roof (zinc) then cutting the ceiling which is made of sheet rack and jumping into the open area of the upper flat, where they entered the victims’ bedroom.

Two sets of latent finger prints were lifted from the DVR which the suspects removed, but forgot to take with them, instead leaving it behind.

The victim claimed that he managed to free himself and wife and reported the matter to the Police.

Investigations are ongoing.

