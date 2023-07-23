CANU finds $17M in marijuana at Crabwood Creek

Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) have discovered a large quantity of marijuana stashed in some bushes at Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to CANU reports, the discovery was made on Saturday as officers conducted an operation in the vicinity of the Sea Dam at Crabwood Creek in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

It was noted that a thorough search of the area revealed several parcels of suspected cannabis hidden in a clump of bushes at the seaside.

The suspected narcotic was taken to CANU’s Skeldon Office, Corentyne, where it tested positive for cannabis. The narcotics weighed about 127 lbs (approximately 57.6 kg), with a street value of approximately GUY $17 million.

CANU said no one was arrested. However, investigations are ongoing.

