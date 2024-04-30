Corentyne hot dog vendor attacked, robbed at gunpoint

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

An alleged Robbery Under Arms was committed on Dhanmattie Rampersaud called “Mono, age 47, a Businesswoman, of Area “R” Ankerville, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice.

The incident occurred on Monday, April 29, 2024 at about 19:35 hours, at Babu John, Public Road Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice. The businesswoman was robbed of $59,400 cash Guyana Currency.

Inquiries revealed that the victim operates a hot dog stand at Babu John, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice.

However, on the date and time mentioned above, she was selling in the company of her husband when she began feeling unwell. As such, she related the same to her husband, who then left their place of business and went home for her medication.

A few minutes later, the victim observed an identifiable male, dressed in all black walking towards her with a handgun in his right hand. Upon seeing this, the victim started running, but the suspect caught up with her and held on to her hair from behind.

As a result, the victim fell on the roadway, and the suspect dragged her back to her stand, assaulting her with the handgun, causing her to receive head injuries.

The suspect then put his hand in her left side pants pocket and relieved her of GY$13,000 cash, he then picked up her daily sales money GY$46,400 cash, and made good his escape in a northern direction on a bicycle.

A report was then made at the Whim Police Station, and the victim was escorted to the Port Mourant Public Hospital by ranks. She was treated and sent away.

Ranks acting on information received, went to Rose Hall Town, Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice, where they arrested a suspect, 25-year-old labourer of Persaud Street, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice.

He was told of the allegation, cautioned, arrested. He remains in custody.

Investigations are ongoing.

