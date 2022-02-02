Surinamese arrested after guns, ammo found at ‘backtrack’

A 38-year-old Surinamese national has been arrested following the discovery of illegal guns and ammunition at a ‘backtrack’ area in Springlands, Berbice.

The discovery was made today by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) along with members of a Joint Support Team during an operation in the location.

During the operation, the law enforcement officials found two 12-guage shotguns along with a quantity of ammunition – 12 cartridges and 50 .22 rounds.

The Surinamese national, Benjamin Juda Ibrahim Koningferander, was handed over to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for further investigations.