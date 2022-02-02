Teen drowns after canoe capsizes in Mazaruni River

A 19-year-old miner is now dead after the boat he was travelling in capsized on Tuesday in the Mazaruni River between Luw Luw Island Point and Banana Landing.

Dead is Renaldo Rampersaud.

At around 15:00h, Rampersaud and another miner left the Cashew Creek Backdam in a canoe and went to Banana Landing where they purchased some items.

Police said whilst paddling the canoe on their way back to the backdam, “the canoe began taking in water and sank”.

The other male managed to swim to shore but Rampersaud went underwater and never resurfaced.

A search party was then launched and about 16:50h, the body was recovered within the the same area he went underwater.

Investigation are in progress.