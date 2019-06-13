State ordered to pay mother of slain Agricola teen $28M

The mother of Shaquille Grant, who was shot and killed by police ranks in 2012, is now expected to receive a sum of $28 million from the State.

The State agreed to pay the money at the conclusion of the 2014 lawsuit heard before Justice Gino Persaud at the Demerara High Court on Wednesday.

Shonette Adams, through legal representation of Attorney Nigel Hughes, had filed the lawsuit on December 28, 2014, against the State and police ranks involved in the shooting to death of her son which occurred on September 11, 2012, at Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

It was maintained in Adam’s lawsuit that Article 138 of the Constitution was violated for her now dead son, hence she sued the State over the wrongful death of her son, breach of his fundamental right under Article 138 of the Constitution of Guyana, not to be deprived of his life intentionally, and for assault and battery.

According to reports, on the day in question, police ranks acting on information received went to the East Bank Demerara community and were allegedly shot at by a gang of teenagers, this resulted in them retaliating, and as such claimed the life of Grant in the process.

After the fatal shooting, three police officers namely: Terrance Wallace, Warren Blue, and Jamal Lewis were jointly charged for the capital offence of murder. In addition, ex-policeman Wallace, who faced a High Court trial was acquitted in 2015 of the murder charge, while his other accomplices, Blue was killed in the course of a robbery, and Lewis is still on the run.