Man pleads guilty to selling ganja; jailed for 30 months

A 42-year-old resident of Grove, East Bank Demerara was sentenced to two and a half years imprisonment and fined $50,000 by Magistrate Faith McGusty when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates Courts on Wednesday.

Alex Pickett, a miner, pleaded guilty to the charge which alleged that on June 9, 2019 at Ebuma Backdam Mazaruni Region 7(Cuyuni- Mazaruni), he had in his possession 81 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

The father of one told the court that “I went selling it, I working for the shop-man who does give me drugs to sell.”

Prosecutor Adduni Innis told the court that police ranks were on duty in the Backdam, when they noticed the defendant acting suspicious. A search was conducted and a black plastic bag was found with the cannabis inside. He was then arrested and taken to the Bartica Police Station.