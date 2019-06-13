22-Y-O pleads guilty to raping three girls

Even after being acquitted on a rape charge in 2016, and having a second chance in society, 22-year-old Leon Jordan will now face the full wrath of the law, after he confessed to three sexual offences before Justice Brassington Reynolds at the Demerara High Court on Wednesday.

Jordan opted to plead guilty to the charges, with the first detailing that: on February 2, 2012, in the county of Demerara, he engaged in sexual penetration of a child under the age of 16 years.

The second charge stated that on January 13, 2013 in the county of Demerara, Jordan engaged in sexual penetration of a child, aged 14 years, and the final charge stated that on October 25, 2016 he engaged in sexual penetration with a 24- year old woman.

The young man told the court that it is better to tell the truth, while adding that the prison is not a suitable place for persons like himself.

After pleading to the offence, Justice Reynolds ordered that Jordan undergo a psychiatric evaluation, while stating that he needs professional help. In addition, a probation report was also ordered to be prepared, deferring the sentencing to June 26, 2019 in the sexual offences court.

Jordan was acquitted back in 2016, after a 12-member jury empanelled before Justice, Priya Sewnarine-Beharry found him not guilty of a similar offence . He was slapped with the charge alleging that on October 24, 2014 he engaged in sexual activity with a 16-year-old girl.

The convicted man was represented by Attorney-at-law Maxwell McKay while prosecutors Seeta Bishundial and Abigail Gibbs represented the state.