St. Joseph Mercy Hospital hosts health fair to celebrate 73rd anniversary

The St. Joseph Mercy Hospital on Saturday held a health fair at its Parade Street, Kingston, Georgetown location in observance of its 73rd anniversary, where the health institution boasted of improved services to meet the requirements of the oil and gas sector.

That event concluded the hospital’s month of activities to celebrate its existence and growth locally.

More than 300 excited persons took advantage of services such as breast cancer screening, testing to find their blood group, blood and pressure, cholesterol and sugar testing, while some even took up the challenge of donating blood.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the health institution, Debra Ramsy told this publication, “We are showcasing what the hospital can do, how we assist our patients and we are offering today the opportunity for persons to come and have their blood checked, their vitals done before we actually determine if they need to see a diabetic care specialist”.

In addition to those services persons also received free counselling, vitamins and even snacks from a few of the sponsors of the event, such as Pinehill, Massy, Banks DIH, Sterling Products, Mike’s Pharmacy and others.

A few of the representatives from the various sponsors were on site and shared how happy they were to be able to give back.

Radha Rooplall, the pharmacist from Mike’s Pharmacy told INews that their business was giving away vitamin samples as well as information on the services they offer. The scores of persons present benefited from joint care supplements and even hair, skin and nail vitamins.

Leann Bacchus a student nurse who was able to conduct blood pressure and cholesterol testing on a number of folks said she was excited as it was the first time for her out in the field.

The hospital which was founded back in 1945 boasted of its significant growth and expansion over the years.

According to the Deputy CEO, over the years “We’ve enhanced most of our services and we are still enhancing our services because we have new tests that we are doing because we are catering for the oil and gas industry as well, like everybody is doing, so we have specific tests that relates to stress and ensuring that persons who are on rigs are taken care of and they can come to an institution and ensure that they can get a proper treatment at hand”.