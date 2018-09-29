Driver flees after crushing pedestrian at Good Hope

A 40-year-old clothes vendor was on Saturday crushed to death at Good Hope on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) after he reportedly walked in front of a moving truck.

Dead is Cyon Caunders of Lot 101 Melanie, ECD.

INews understands that following the incident the driver of the truck fled the scene but was later apprehended at his home by police.

Based on information received, the motor lorry, GRR 6081, which is owned by China Railway First Group Guyana Inc, was proceeding east along the northern side of the public road at about 04:20h.

After being apprehended the 28-year-old driver reportedly told investigators that he saw the pedestrian walking east on the northern edge of the road at a certain distance in front of the lorry.

As he approached further, Caunders allegedly walked suddenly across the road in the southern direction and came into contact with the lorry.

Upon seeing that, the truck driver said he immediately applied brakes but due to the short distance between Caunders and the vehicle, the pedestrian fell to the ground and was run over by the truck.

His head was crushed, causing some of his internal body matter to splatter along the roadway.

The man was immediately taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

However, it was during this time that the driver abandoned the motor lorry and fled.

Caunders’ body was later identified by the mother of the deceased.

Police are investigating the accident.