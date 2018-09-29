Baker accused of trafficking over $1M worth of ganja remanded

A Charlestown, Georgetown baker was on Friday remanded to prison by the Chief Magistrate when he was hauled before the court after he was allegedly caught with over one million dollars’ worth of ganja on September 26, 2018.

Collin Denny of lot 41 Howes Street, Albouystown was allegedly intercepted by agents of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit at Church Street, Georgetown with over five pounds of the suspected cannabis on his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The 38-year–old man denied the charge when it was read to him.

According to defence attorney, George Thomas in an application for bail, he informed the court that the said amount of marijuana was not found on the person of his client but rather same was found to be in possession on a minibus driver, with whom his client was with at the time.

However, CANU prosecutor, Konyo Sandiford who objected to bail, told the court that the minibus driver was arrested one day after Denny was taken into custody.

Further, Sandiford informed the court that the state is in receipt of surveillance footage to show the transaction that was conducted by the accused.

Denny will make his next court appearance on October, 15, 2018.

Four months ago, the baker and his wife were cleared of charges which stated that they allegedly trafficked over $25M worth in ganja in gas cylinders.

They were freed due to insufficient evidence by the Prosecution.