Speeding minibus driver loses control, crashes into 4 vehicles; 4 injured

Four persons received injuries about their bodies following a two-vehicle collision at Windsor Castle Public Road, Essequibo Coast which occurred at around 17:00hrs on Sunday.

The accident also resulted in damages to three vehicles which were parked along the roadway, belonging to a farmer of Lot 2 Windsor Castle.

Injured are 64-year-old Renvylle Persaud, who was the driver of motorcar PJJ 3110 and 27-year-old Sheldon Ellis, who was the driver of minibus BVV 9881.

Also injured are minibus passengers 20-year-old Akeem Norton and 17-year-old Fernando Johnson.

Police said the motorcar was proceeding north along the roadway while the minibus was proceeding south, at a fast rate of speed.

It is alleged that the driver of the minibus lost control of the vehicle and collided with the front portion of the motorcar.

This caused the motorcar to crash into a sign board situated on the western side of the Public Road.

The minibus, meanwhile, collided with an electric pole after which, it crashed into three vehicles that were parked on the roadway.

These are two motorcars and a motor tractor, owned by the farmer.

After crashing into those vehicles, the minibus then collided with a concrete culvert, before coming to a halt.

All four persons were picked up in unconscious conditions and taken to the Suddie Public Hospital.

The minibus driver along with the 17-year-old passenger remain hospitalised while the other two victims were treated and sent away.

--- ---