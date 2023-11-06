Providence man arrested for giving his licenced firearm to friend for ‘safekeeping’

A 65-year-old miner of Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) has been arrested after he reportedly gave his licenced firearm to a friend for safekeeping whilst he was consuming alcohol at a bar.

The friend was also taken into police custody while the firearm was seized.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), at around 04:15hrs today, a supernumerary rank attached to a Private Security Service contacted the Beterverwagting Police Station and reported that he retrieved a firearm from a man at a bar located at Mon Repos, ECD.

“The rank retrieved the weapon from a 26-year-old construction worker as he was walking with it in his hand,” police explained.

As a result, ranks went to the location where they contacted the supernumerary rank, who handed over a 9mm pistol and 15 live matching rounds.

The ranks then questioned the 26-year-old construction worker of Mon Repos, ECD who related that the firearm is licenced to his friend, the miner.

The construction worker explained that his friend gave him the gun for safekeeping, because he (the miner), was consuming alcohol.

Nevertheless, the licenced firearm holder was contacted and the firearm and ammunition were lodged. Both the licenced firearm holder and the construction worker are presently in custody.

