16-Y-O stabbed to death during row over woman

A 16-year-old miner of Isseneru Village, Middle Mazaruni River was this morning stabbed to death during a row with a colleague over a woman.

Dead is Raymond Cozier.

The incident occurred at around 1:30hrs at a bar located at Issano Landing, Middle Mazaruni River – where the suspect and victim where consuming alcohol.

Police said Cozier was at the time dancing with a woman when the suspect expressed an interest in also dancing with the lady.

This resulted in an argument between the duo, during which, the suspect brandished a knife and then stabbed the 16-year-old to his right upper arm.

The victim, who suffered severe blood loss, was taken to the Issano Health Centre where he succumbed whilst receiving treatment.

The suspect has since fled the scene; efforts are currently being made to apprehend him, police said.

