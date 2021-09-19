Sophia man stabbed to death at Vreed-en-Hoop

The Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of 26-year-old Sigmol Gouveia who was stabbed to death at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Cast Demerara (WCD).

The incident occurred at about 23:15h on Saturday in the vicinity of the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling. Gouveia’s brother Neville Gouveia was also injured and is currently hospitalized.

Based on the information, Sigmol of Lot 72 Block A Sophia, Greater Georgetown was with his brother, a security guard attached to the Dock Yard at Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling, when a boat with three men pulled up at the koker sometime around 23:10h.

One of the men exited the boat while the other two departed with the vessel. A short while after there was a verbal confrontation between Sigmol and the man that exited the boat. Sigmol reportedly told the man that he cannot use the area for passage and advised him to call the boat to collect him back, which he did.

Another argument ensued between them and the suspect dealt him a stab to his abdomen causing him to fall to the ground in an unconscious state. Sigmol’s brother Neville, who was present, approached the suspect however, he too received stab wounds to his right upper arm and chest.

The boat then returned shortly after with over 10 persons on board all of whom were armed with pieces of wood and cutlasses. They collected the suspect and they all headed across the river.

Both victims were picked up by the Police and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) where Sigmol was pronounced dead on arrival, while his 37-year-old brother was admitted as a patient.

The suspect is still on the run.