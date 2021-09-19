Health Ministry receives two 40ft containers of PPE from HSS/Seva

The Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) and Sewa Guyana, two non-profit organisations have donated a quantity of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Government of Guyana through the Health Ministry in response to Guyana’s COVID-19 crisis.

The donation was said to be made possible through Sewa International.

The two 40ft containers of items were handed over to Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony by senior representative of HSS/Sewa Guyana Yashpaul Seownarine at the Health Ministry’s headquarters on Brickdam, Georgetown.

The items donated were 342 surgical gowns, 2448 liquid hand soaps, 6504 wipes, 10,152 sanitisers and 265,680 KN95 face masks.

An oxygen generating plant is expected to be donated soon. It will be providing locally-made oxygen for medical purposes.

“This is very important for us as we roll out programmes, especially in the health centres and hospitals because to protect the healthcare workers, this type of mask is absolutely necessary,” the Health Minister stated.

“We are in a Delta surge right now which means that we’re going to see more cases because the Delta variant is more transmissible and unfortunately if people are not vaccinated, we are going to see a lot more people coming into the hospitals.”

“Some of them unfortunately will end up in the ICU and a number of them will die. We’re really urging people to get vaccinated because if you’re unvaccinated, your risk of getting hospitalised and dying is significantly increased. And we have been repeating this mantra about not just getting vaccinated, but also using the PPEs, masks.”

He further pointed out the blatant incorrect usage of the face masks by some persons, making note that it would not help in protecting them against the virus.

“I know a lot of people who use masks but they – they wear the masks – but they wear it under their chin. That’s not going to help them because the transmission is what you breathe in. and if you’re breathing in aerosols with the COVID-19 virus then you’re going to get infected so you have to wear your mask properly and of course, you have to sanitise your hands and keep your social distance.”

Seownarine in his remarks stated that “HSS and Sewa Guyana is always here to help all Guyana as we are a selfless serving non-profit organisation committed to lending assistance, especially in heightened times of need”.

In an interview with Praem Ramharack of HSS, he emphasised, “We were very concerned with the upsurge in the number of COVID-19 infections and from what we have learnt about this Delta variant in addition to the vaccination programme, which we support, it is also necessary to follow the distancing, masking and cleansing protocols. Our contribution is intended to assist in the last two requirements.”