Gunman robs South Ruimveldt sweets vendor

Police are currently on the hunt for two men who allegedly robbed a female confectionery vendor on Saturday night.

The incident occurred at National Avenue, South Ruimveldt, Greater Georgetown.

Based on information, the 44-year-old vendor was plying her trade when the two bandits rode up on a motorcycle and stopped by her stand.

The pillion rider came off the motorcycle and approached the victim, pointing a handgun at her and demanded she hands over her valuables.

She was afraid and handed over her phone valued at $55,000 and $15,000 cash after which the suspects then made good their escape on the said motorcycle.

Checks were made to locate the suspects but this proved futile.

Investigations are ongoing.

