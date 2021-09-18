Home The Piper EYEWITNESS Eyewitness: The great divide…
Recent Articles
Eyewitness: The great divide…
…over Venezuelan recalcitrance President Irfaan Ali has flown up to participate in this year’s 76 meeting of the UN General Assembly (UNGA). Yep…it’s been 76...
7 more unvaccinated persons die from Covid-19
The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably informs that as of September 17, 2021, seven more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)...
Guyana, Brazil discuss possibility of reopening border to fully vaccinated persons
See full statement from Guyana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation: At the request of the Government of Guyana, a meeting was held with...
President Ali to meet with several Heads of Govt, Int’l Organisations in New York
President Dr Irfaan Ali will be meeting with several Heads of Government and high-level officials from distinguished International Organisations while in New York next...
Guyana commits to providing strong leadership on climate change—President Ali
President Dr Irfaan Ali today told the VI (Sixth) Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean...
GuySuCo to meet with GAWU over cane harvesters’ concerns
GuySuCo's Press Release on current strike at Albion Estate The Albion/Port Mourant Estate as at week ending September 18, 2021 has completed four (4) out...
Over 1000kg of cocaine & 2000kg of marijuana destroyed
Ranks from the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) this morning destroyed a large quantity of illegal drugs such as...
Education Ministry launches National Risk Management Policy
To mitigate the impact of future crises and ensure the continuity of education, the Ministry of Education on Friday launched its National Risk Management...
Women robbed at gunpoint at Campbellville
Two women, aged 58 and 63, were last evening robbed at gunpoint as they were walking home. The incident occurred at around 20:00hrs at Austin...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into parked vehicles
Akeem Ming, a 26-year-old man of Roxanne Burnham Garden, Georgetown was last evening killed in an accident at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The...