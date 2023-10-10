Sophia man convicted for possession of gun, ammo & ganja    

Twenty-five-year-old Romeiro Hutson of ‘D’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown was recently convicted of Unlawful Possession of Firearm and Ammunition and possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

He appeared at the Sparandaam Magistrate’s Court where the sentence was handed down by the presiding magistrate. For the unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition charge, he was fined $200,000 and sentenced to 3 years imprisonment.

On the possession of narcotics charge, Hutson was fined $448,200 and sentenced to three years, and six months imprisonment. The sentences imposed will run concurrently.

Hutson was represented by Attorney-at-Law Dexter Todd and associates.

