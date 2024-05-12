“Best Mother’s Day gift ever” – single mother who gets new home from MOM Initiative

A 47-year-old single mother was presented with a brand new home from President Dr Irfaan Ali’s Men on Mission (MOM) Initiative.

Keys to the two-bedroom furnished house at Farm on the East Bank of Demerara was handed over this morning to the mother of three by Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy.

The women expressed gratitude and described the gesture as the best Mother’s Day gift.

“In our wildest dreams we couldn’t envisioned this, this is the best Mother’s Day gift ever — ever. I don’t think anything can top you moving into a new home and getting the keys on Mother’s Day,” the beneficiary, Nicole Fraser, said.

During the handing-over ceremony, it was explained that Fraser had approached the initiative and was qualified to receive a new home that was built by MOM members – all men.

According to Minister McCoy, the Dr Ali-led Administration is cultivating a society where those in need can rely on the government.

“We have demonstrated as a government over and over, our willingness, our ability to work with every segment of our society; to work with people and various stakeholders to be able to develop communities and to create wholesome families…”

“Today, we are able to deliver as a result of this [MOM] Initiative. Being able to find the persons that are desirous of our care and, particularly from a man’s standpoint… being able to be there to provide support and to lend our energies and to be able to lend our skills towards the enhancement of lives and communities [is what this initiative is about],” the minister added.

The MOM Initiative targets single parents, pensioners and persons living with a disability whose homes were destroyed. The beneficiaries have to be landowners in order to qualify for a new house.

Under the MOM Initiative, similar homes are being built in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six and 10.

In 2023, some $500 million was allocated for this initiative resulting in the construction of 50 homes for vulnerable persons including the elderly and single mothers.

This year another $500 million has been allocated to the MOM Initiative.