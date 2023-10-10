GMR&SC to participate in S/A Esports Championship

The Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) is thrilled to announce that for the first time, Guyana will be represented on the ESport stage. This monumental step for Guyanese motor racing has been realized thanks to our partnership with the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and iRacing.

Online qualifiers for the inaugural South American ESports Championship recently concluded, attracting a remarkable turnout of 333 participants from across the globe. Making history for Guyana, Steffan Jeffrey and Kahlil Rickford showcased their prowess, clinching the 7th and 10th spots, respectively.

With a razor-thin difference of less than six-tenths of a second separating the top competitors, Jeffrey and Rickford’s accomplishments are indeed commendable.

Both racers will now attend the grand final event scheduled for November 2nd in São Paulo, Brazil. They will compete against elite sim drivers from six South American nations, including Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

The stakes are high, with the winner set to receive an all-inclusive experience during the Brazilian Grand Prix the subsequent weekend. In addition to the unparalleled exposure and experience, the top three performers in the São Paulo finals will be awarded cash prizes: US$1,000 for the champion, US$500 for the first runner-up, and US$250 for the second runner-up.

This debut for Guyana on the ESport platform underscores the nation’s growth in motor racing and highlights the untapped talent ready to make a mark on international circuits, both virtual and real. GMR&SC extends its hearty congratulations to both Jeffrey and Rickford and wishes them the best as they rev up for the finals.

