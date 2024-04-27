Duo refused bail for ammo possesion

Following the discovery of eight 9mm ammunition on Wednesday, two young men were charged and remanded to prison on Friday.

Ricardo Marshall, a 23-year-old construction worker of Lot 551 North East Lapentience, Georgetown, and Shaun George, a 21-year-old construction worker of Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara, were found with the ammunition at Lot 15 Eldorado Village, West Coast Berbice.

They were arrested on Wednesday and jointly charged two days later for the offence of Possession of Ammunition without a Licence, as outlined in Section 16(2)(a) of the Firearms Act, Chapter 16:05.

On Friday, the defendants appeared at Weldaad Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Ravindra Mohabir. The charge was read to them and they both pleaded not guilty.

Bail was refused, leading to them being remanded to prison. The case has been adjourned to May 24, 2024, for a report.

