Rico Persaud, 28, a labourer of Perseverance, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was on Monday charged and remanded to prison for the offence of Simple Larceny.

He appeared before Magistrate Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court where the charge was read to him which stated that on October 2, 2023, he stole several items belonging to Rohanie Persaud.

As such, he pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison until November 23, 2023.

