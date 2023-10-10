Kares “October Showdown” goes down this Sunday

The Kares Crossfit Group has put a twist on the traditional Crossfit games, as they introduce the “October Showdown” next Sunday, October 15, 2023.

The brand-new competition is tailored for Crossfit teams (scaled and elite) and novice only, while the strongmen will also get the opportunity to flex their muscles.

During the launch on Saturday last at the Kares Gym, Irving Street, Georgetown, it was revealed that competitors from Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and Suriname are expected to come up against Guyana’s best athletes.

With a slew of sponsors on board, major entities such as ANSA McAL and Digicel Guyana have voiced their support.

Digicel’s Public Relations Manager, Gabriella Chapman shared, “Our company is committed to connecting people and what better way to showcase the power of connectivity, than through the Crossfit community, where you athletes from around the world, you come together to push your limits and inspire others, just as you inspire each and every one of us.

“However, we’re so excited to be part of this experience and I’m excited to witness the championships competition next Sunday. Our company, we’re very much thrilled to be part of this event.”

“Just want you to know that Lucozade is committed to this competition and to give you the energy. And also, the other brands that we have in this competition as well; we’re here to support you in whatever way we can. At ANSA, we are dedicated to the development of people in the whole, now a step away from the traditional games is a good initiative and we are so proud to be on the platform to sponsor and support you guys,” Lucozade Brand Representative Krissoff Stoll shared.

While renowned Crossfit athlete Dillon Mahadeo is expected to be at Sunday’s event, he will be present for the purpose of mentoring other athletes throughout the games.

The competition will be split into two parts with swimming at the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal from 06:00h and later, the other events will take place at the National Park, Georgetown, beginning at 11:00h.

General tickets are on sale for $1000 with VIP tickets being sold for $5000. Other sponsors include Assuria Insurance, Farm Supply Ltd, Mix 90.1FM, Builders Lumber Yard, Yellow Mines Hydraulics, GUYTRAC, Lotus Hardware, Fitness Express, Babe Cave, International SOS (Medical Partners) and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

