Cop arrested after pedestrian struck down on ECD road

A Police Constable has been arrested after hitting a male pedestrian in the wee hours of today on the East Coast Demerara Public Road, killing him.

The accident occurred at about 01:45 hours today on Coldingen Public Road, ECD.

Based on reports from the Guyana Police Force, the officer was driving motorcar PAE 2960, proceeding east along the northern side of Coldingen Public Road. According to the policeman, the pedestrian walked onto the road into the path of his vehicle and he applied brakes but despite his efforts, the vehicle collided with the man.

As a result of this collision, the pedestrian fell onto the road surface and received injuries about his body. The Emergency Medical Technicians were summoned, and the body was examined by a doctor and pronounced dead at the scene.

The GPF said the pedestrian’s name, age and address are unknown at this time. However, they said he is “a male East Indian, age estimated age 60 years, clad in dark blue and white boxers (underpants).”

The body was escorted to Georgetown Public Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination.

A breathalyser test conducted on the constable showed a reading of .000%. He was served with notice of intended prosecution while his vehicle is lodged and will be examined by a licensing and certifying officer.

Investigations are ongoing.

