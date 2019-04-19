Son killed, father, stepmother injured during brawl with others

An 18-year-old was fatally stabbed while his father and step mother were injured during a brawl with a group of men at Timehri Docks, East Bank Demerara.

Dead is David Toney of Lot 76 Alliance Road Timehri, EBD. The injured are identified as Mark Toney and Judieth Hosea.

The elder Toney was reported stabbed once to his abdomen and once to his back while Hosea received stab wounds to her hip and left side shoulder.

While information received remain sketchy, Inews understands that the now dead teen and his step mother intervened in a fight between his father and a group of men.

An eyewitness explained that the teen’s father was in the process of loading cabbage into a truck when an argument erupted. This quickly lead into a scuffle.

The teen who was close by reportedly went to the aid of his father and it was during this time, he was fatally stabbed.

After receiving the stab wounds, the young man attempted to run but collapsed a short distance away.

The police have since arrested five persons for questioning into the fatal stabbing while they are on the hunt for two others.