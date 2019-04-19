Whim Magistrate draws firearm on advancing robbery accused

Whim Magistrate Renita Singh was forced to pull her revolver while sitting on the bench after a man she had just remanded to prison rushed towards her.

Deon Johnson, 45, and Arjune Indar, 35, of Mibicuri, Black Bush Polder, appeared before Magistrate Singh at the Whim Magistrates’ Court yesterday to answer to four counts of robbery underarms.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges and were remanded until May 7, 2019.

It was after bail was refused that Johnson shouted “You gon kill me now,” and then sprang from the docks and rushed towards the Magistrate.

This resulted in the Magistrate drawing her weapon.

Simultaneously, the police officer in the court intervened and removed the robbery accused from the court.

Meanwhile the matter has been transferred to the Mibicuri Court.

(Andrew Carmichael)