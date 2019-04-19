Taxi drivers lectured by traffic ranks on proper road usage

Traffic Ranks recently hosted a lecture at the Linden Park on Hadfield Street, Georgetown where some hire car operators were reminded of proper road usage.

The Police Force says in enforcing the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act Chapter 51:02, traffic ranks continue to engage drivers to respect and adhere to safe and proper use of the country’s roadways.

On Monday April 15, 2019, Sergeant 18177 Sheldon Wickham, Lance Corporal 22279 Richard Trotz and Constable 24762 Melvorin Drakes of Brickdam Police Station conducted a lecture for the Linden hire car drivers.

Some topics discussed were:

Appearance and conduct

Maintenance of motor vehicle

Adhering to traffic signs

Observing road markings

The soliciting of passengers

Speeding and overtaking

Hire car overloading