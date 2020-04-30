Soldiers who died in army base explosion identified

One of the soldiers who died in the army base explosion this morning has been identified as Shaquille Dehearte.

The others are Lance Corporals Peneux and Nicholson.

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has since confirmed that three persons died while one was rendered critical following the explosion which occurred at around 09:00hrs this morning at Camp Stephenson, Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The Guyana Defence Force says an investigation has been launched.

It was only in February that a soldier attached to the Coast Guard died following an explosion of fireworks at the at the GDF’s Coast Guard Headquarters, Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Corporal Seon Rose, 23, who had sustained third-degree burns, succumbed to his injuries one day after the incident.

The ranks were preparing for the fireworks display to usher in Guyana’s 50th Republic Day Anniversary, which was subsequently called off.

At least eight others were injured.