3 dead, 1 critical after armory at Camp Stephenson explodes

At least three Guyana Defence Force ranks who were stationed at Camp Stephenson, Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD) were earlier today killed after the armory exploded. One other soldier is said to be in a critical state.

The names of the deceased were not immediately available.

Based on reports reaching Inews, several soldiers went to the armory to collect weapons needed to attend a funeral of a colleague in Berbice.

However, after uplifting several pieces of weapons needed to perform the gun salute, the ranks left the gun-room but this was followed by a loud explosion.

The circumstances surrounding the explosion is not known at this time but an investigation is underway.

In a release issued by the Guyana Defence Force, it stated that the men were preparing pyrotechnics for demolition when the incident occurred.

The incident, the GDF stated occurred at about 9:00h.