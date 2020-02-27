Soldiers injured in Coast Guard explosion recovering

The soldiers attached to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Artillery Unit who were injured in last Saturday’s fiery explosion at the Coast Guard Wharf are showing signs of improvement.

According to Regional Commander, Sub-Division A, Edgar Thomas, Staff Sergeant Otto Row and Corporal Isaiah Gordon are no longer in the Burn Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Also, it was reported that Corporal Gordon Cornette, one of the two soldiers who were severely burnt in the explosion, is recovering well.

One day after the explosion, Corporal Seon Rose succumbed to his injuries. The 32-year-old resident of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD), had sustained third-degree burns about his body.

He reportedly suffered a heart attack and died while receiving medical attention in the Burn Unit on Sunday morning.

The explosion occurred at the GDF’s Coast Guard Headquarters, Ruimveldt, Georgetown. It was reported that 21 soldiers were offloading fireworks from a truck onto a pontoon at the Coast Guard Wharf when the explosives went off.

They were preparing for Saturday night’s fireworks display to usher in Guyana’s 50th Republic Day anniversary, which was subsequently called off.

The explosion caused some GDF ranks to jump into the Demerara River to avoid the blast.

Seven of the eight ranks hospitalised following the explosion are said to be in stable condition.

Meanwhile, Chief-of-Staff of the GDF, Brigadier Patrick West had indicated on Saturday that a Board of Inquiry (BoI) was ordered into the incident.