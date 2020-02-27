Youth wanted in relation to fatal hit-and-run accident

Balram Nellie, 21, is wanted by the Guyana Police Force for questioning in relation to the death of 17-year-old Kwon Trotz during an accident on the Farm Public Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Nellie’s last known address is St. Lawrence, EBE.

Trotz, a labourer of Farm, EBE, was walking along the road when he was struck down at around 23:00hrs on February 14.

The driver, alleged to be Nellie, fled the scene while Trotz was pronounced dead on arrival at the Leonora Cottage Hospital.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Balram Nellie is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 226-9834, 268-2298, 226-2222, 689-617-5735, 268-2600, 268-2328, 911 or the nearest police station.