“Don’t let them intimidate you” – Jagdeo tells supporters

General Secretary of the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), Bharrat Jagdeo is urging supporters not to be intimidated on Elections Day.

He was at the time speaking at a public meeting at Success Village, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

“The East Coast has stood strongly with the People’s Progressive Party. If we get a high turnout here in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), the elections over with. In Region Four alone we can take it. [The coalition will] have no way of recovering… we can even it out right here in Region Four. So, Comrades, we have a tall order, don’t let them intimidate you,” he stated.

According to the Opposition Leader, every vote will count next week and as such, he urged persons to ensure they turn up to vote and mobilise as many people as they can in their communities to go out and cast their ballots.

“I’m counting on you to assist, every one of you will have to be a campaigner… Every single vote counts and you have to ensure that not a single vote is missing in your area. That is what we need. This is your chance to fight back… [against] the assault on our freedom and democracy,” he stated.

Jagdeo further noted that it is the energy and courage of supporters that kept the party intact and motivated to continue to fight for the rights of Guyanese. He noted that the party is paying attention to what is going on leading up to Monday’s polls.