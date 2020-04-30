Soldier who survived GDF explosion identified

One of the soldiers who survived the explosion this morning at the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Base Camp Stephenson has been identified as 43-year-old Quincy Threlfall.

He is a father of two.

Three of his colleagues died in the explosion which occurred at the Arms Store Complex at around 09:00hrs this morning.

Another soldier was also injured.

Threlfall was air-dashed to the GDF’s Headquarters at Base Camp Ayanganna where he was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital for treatment. He is said to be in a stable condition.

The GDF said the soldiers were preparing pyrotechnics for demolition when the incident occurred.

An investigation has been launched.