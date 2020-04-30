GDF launches Board of Inquiry into explosion at Camp Stephenson

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has launched a Board of Inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the explosion at Camp Stephenson, Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD) – which claimed the lives of three soldiers.

The soldiers who died are Lance Corporal Kevon Nicholson, 23, of Levi Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam; Lance Corporal Toohey Peneux, 28, of Orealla Village, Corentyne River; and Private Shaqueel Deheart, 20, of Paradise Village, West Coast Berbice.

Nicholson joined the Force on 2017.06.07, Peneux on 2015.03.21 and Deheart on 2018.03.01.

Two soldiers, Sergeant Quincy Threlfall, 43, and Lance Corporal Paul Peters, 29, were injured during the incident.

Sergeant Threlfall is currently receiving medical care at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) while Lance Corporal Peters was treated at Base Camp Stephenson.

Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President David Granger has since expressed condolences to the families and friends of those who met their demise.