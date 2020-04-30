Guyana records 9th COVID-19 death

Guyana has recorded its 9th death from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

INews understands that the victim is 67-year-old Samuel Morris. He passed away in the Intensive Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital. Morris was diabetic.

As of Wednesday (April 29, 2020), the number of COVID-19 cases in Guyana was listed as 78.

The number of persons recovered thus far has increased to eighteen (18).

Guyana recorded its first COVID-19 case and death on March 11.

Authorities say Central Georgetown continues to be the epicenter with the positive cases identified coming from the following communities; in the north of Georgetown: Kitty, Sophia, Turkeyen, Liliendaal, Cummings Lodge, Alberttown and Cummingsburg.

In the south of Georgetown: Bourda, Lamaha Park, South Ruimveldt and Thirst Park.