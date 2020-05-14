Soaked ballot box finally opened; Region 5 recount begins

The recount of all ballot boxes for Region One (Barima Waini), except one, has been completed, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) announced.

The ballot box yet to be counted is the one which was discovered to be soaked on Day One of the countrywide recount.

INews understands that the box has since been placed outside to “dry”. Officials will subsequently made a determination on whether the documents (including the ballots) are readable.

In the meantime, the work stations which were occupied with the counting for Region One have since begun the counting for Region Five (Mahaica Berbice).

There were 99 boxes to be counted for Region One and 158 ballot boxes to be counted for Region Five.