‘Coalition hurting their supporters by spreading false narrative that they won the elections’ – PPP’s Ali

The leadership of the A Partnership for National Unity/ Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) must cease creating a “false narrative and spreading propaganda” and be honest with their supporters by letting them know, they have lost the March 2, polls.

This is according to Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) Presidential Candidate, Irfaan Ali, who, in a direct appeal to the leadership of the APNU/AFC, moments ago, urged that the Coalition to “come clean” regarding the true results of the elections.

Ali, via a Facebook video, said that this false narrative, being pushed by Coalition leaders, is not doing any good for their support base or for the country as a whole.

“You cannot continue to push propaganda and create a false narrative among your support base. It is not right. It does not help them,” Ali told the APNU/AFC.

Ali reminded that all of the international and local observers, in their initial assessments, had labelled the District Four tabulations by Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, as fraudulent.

He added that the ongoing national recount at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC) will confirm that it is the PPP that won the polls; adding that the Statements of Recount (SORs) are matching the Statements of Poll (SOPs); which his party had uploaded.

“The APNU/AFC cannot be doing this to their supporters, they cannot be continuously misleading their supporters,” Ali pleaded.

Ali also use the opportunity to assure Coalition supporters that, in a PPP Government, they have an equal stake in the development of the country.

“I want to assure every single APNU/AFC supporter that the PPP and the next government, would manage in a way that would include them. Everyone will see their aspirations realised,” the Presidential Candidate promised.

He said that the APNU/AFC should accept that they have been defeated and use the time out of office to reflect on how the Coalition could be better.

Ali said that by now political parties should have been working with a legitimate government to ensure development is fast-tracked, but unfortunately the country is being caught up in a political conundrum.

The APNU/AFC went into attack mode against Caribbean statesman, Bruce Golding, over his damning assessment of the controversial Region 4 declarations which saw Mingo inflating votes heavily in favour of the incumbent Coalition.

Golding, a former prime minister of Jamaica, had led the Organisation of American States’ Electoral Observation Mission (OAS-EOM) to monitor Guyana’s March 2 General and Regional Elections.

On Wednesday, the EOM head presented his preliminary report to the Permanent Council of the OAS during which he said: “I have never seen a more transparent effort to alter the results of an election.”

The APNU/AFC Coalition are now in a desperate attempt to discredit the findings of the OAS Electoral Observer Mission.